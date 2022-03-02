Sen. Bill Cassidy reacts to President's State of the Union Address

Staff Report

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) released a video statement reacting to President Biden’s State of the Union address.

Cassidy criticized Biden’s refusal to take basic steps to strengthen American energy independence and undermine Putin’s influence on Europe. In response to Biden’s absent leadership on energy policy, Cassidy announced that he is working on an energy policy outline that will restore America’s energy independence, address rising global emissions, and prevent high energy costs for American families.

“Just as the Ukrainians are battling the Russians on the battlefield, the rest of the world must battle the Russians economically, and that means going after the Russian energy economy. The world will be safer and the planet healthier in a future free of Russian energy.

“But if you look at what Biden’s policies are and not just listen to what he says, you can see that his energy isolationism weakens us and our allies, strengthens Putin, and hurts American families.

“We must, and we can, effectively address global security, climate, and the ability of a family to afford a tank of gas. I will be releasing a policy outline to achieve these goals, soon.”