'Freedom Convoy' expected to roll through north Louisiana

Staff Report

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Shreveport Police announced expected traffic delays in the Shreveport area due to the "Freedom Convoy" on the afternoon of March 2.

According to sister publication the Shreveport Times, the convoy was scheduled to roll through Shreveport around 4 p.m. on Interstate 220 east of Interstate 20.

The vehicles in the convoy reportedly are expected to slow to the minimum posted speed limit of 40 miles per hour.

If the convoy is larger than expected police said they will close I-220 from the Lakeshore Drive exit to the Red River Bridge. That closure could last up to 45 minutes, according to the Times.

Makenzie Boucher of the Shreveport Times contributed to this report.