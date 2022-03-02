Ascension Parish Sheriff's Explorers program gives teens inside look into law enforcement

Staff Report

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications through March 31 for the Explorers Program, a new initiative designed to offer youth ages 14 to 18 residing in Ascension Parish training and experience in basic law enforcement.

Explorers will learn about the law, law enforcement techniques, and organizational skills, according to an APSO news release. Classes will include shooting range education, K9 operations, traffic safety, self-defense, first aid/CPR, crime scenes, and SWAT team. Explorers will have the opportunity to work on both team and individual assignments to help improve teamwork skills and self-confidence.

What: APSO Explorers Program. *This is an extension of our Junior Deputies program.

When: Explores will meet every third Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Classes begin April 19, and continue until Nov. 1. (The program will restart in 2023)

Where: Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Range, 9134 S. Saint Landry Rd., Gonzales.

Why: Our goal is to provide youth with skills they can use to maintain a high standard of discipline, respect, honor, and dedication to excellence in all areas of their lives.

Pick up and Return all Completed Applications to:

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Range,

9134 S. Saint Landry Road,

Gonzales, LA. 70737 Attn: Brett.

Visit www.ascesnionsheriff.com/press-releases for a downloadable application. Email completed application to bweinberger@ascensionsheriff.com

For more information, please call the Ascension Parish Sheriffs Community Outreach Division at 225-621-8361, or email bweinberger@ascensionsheriff.com