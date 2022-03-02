Artist to teach drawing workshop at Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales

Staff Report

Professional illustrator and author Becca Hillburn will teach tweens ages 9 to 11 to draw the human figure in a one-hour workshop, From Stick to Figure, at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales.

Hillburn is the creator of 7" Kara and mini-comics such as Ahoy!, Momotaro, Foiled, From Earth to Saturn, and In the Dark. She earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in sequential art from SCAD: The University of Creative Careers and a bachelor’s in fine art (with a concentration in hypermedia) from the University of New Orleans. Her client list includes companies such as LEGO and Viz Media. She has guest taught elementary, middle, and high school students, post-secondary students, and hosted artist’s panels and workshops at conventions.

Registration is required. Call Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales to register for this event, (225) 647-3955.

Storytime at the library

Ascension Parish Library offers a variety of story times for children from birth through age five.

Babytime is a fast-paced, interactive time designed for babies from 0–18 months and their families. Babytime features interactive board books and a variety of songs, nursery rhymes and fingerplays. Babytime is at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in Gonzales and Thursdays in Dutchtown through March 24 and lasts approximately 15–20 minutes. Parents are welcome to stay and chat afterwards, giving babies time to play and socialize.

Toddler Storytime is designed for active, adventurous, wiggly toddlers from 15 months to 2 years. The whole family is invited to attend. Toddler Storytime promotes early literacy skills and makes learning fun. It features interactive picture books, songs, rhymes and fingerplays. Toddler Storytime is at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at all Ascension Parish Library locations through March 23 and lasts approximately 25 minutes.

Preschool Storytime is designed for kids ages 3 to 5. The whole family is invited to attend this half-hour of books and music. Preschool Storytime introduces children to stories and songs to instill a love of books and promote reading readiness. Three books are featured each week, along with songs and rhymes. Preschool Storytime is 11 a.m. Wednesdays in Gonzales, Dutchtown, and Galvez through March 23.

For more information, call local library location. To view all the Storytimes Ascension Parish Library has to offer, visit us online at myAPL.org/events, click on the Event Type filter, and select Storytime.

Wood Bead Garland Craft

Ascension Parish Library has a DIY craft to dress up any home décor or add a touch of farmhouse charm. Stop by any library location beginning Monday to pick up a wood bead garland craft packet and create a shabby chic decoration. Made using wooden beads and twine, this easy-to-make home project will perk up a mantle or embellish a candle or vase.

This activity is designed for those who are 18 and older. For more information, call your library location or visit myAPL.org.

ACT/SAT Test Prep Workshop

Ascension Parish Library will host a workshop on preparing for the ACT and SAT tests. Learn how to access free online practice tests, take free prep courses, and receive homework help all through Ascension Parish Library’s databases.

The workshop will be at 5 p.m. March 10 at Galvez and 9 a.m. March 19 at Gonzales.

Registration is required due to limited space. Interested students should register by calling (225) 647-3955 for the Gonzales location or (225) 622-3339 for the Galvez location. Galvez attendees are encouraged to bring their laptop, but not required.

Countdown to Spring

Preschoolers ages 3 to 5 can count, sort and measure with some springtime learning fun at 10 a.m. March 12 in Gonzales and 10 a.m. March 26 in Galvez. Children will have fun and learn important skills as they count and sort frogs, measure flowers, search for ABCs, make patterned beaded caterpillars, match shapes on chicken eggs and more.

Please note: Activities include various small items which may present a choking and obstruction hazard. Parental supervision is required.

Crayon Friend

Children ages 3 to 8 are invited to celebrate all the crayon colors and build a crayon pal with a fun and easy cardboard tube craft. Visit Ascension Parish Library at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Dutchtown, 9 a.m. March 19 in Galvez all day March 21 in Donaldsonville and 6 p.m. March 24 in Gonzales.

Art Workshop – Manga Madness

Art-loving tweens ages 9 to 11 can test their creativity, learn new skills or improve techniques in a one-hour minicomic workshop at 2:30 p.m. March 5 in Gonzales. Professional illustrator and author Becca Hillburn will guide participants through the creation of a minicomic or a zine about their favorite fandom or pet.

She has guest taught elementary, middle, and high school students, post-secondary students, and hosted artist's panels and workshops at conventions. Hillburn has also written hundreds of blogs at nattosoup.blogspot.com on intro to comic craft, watercolor basics, and more.

The library will provide all needed art supplies. Space is limited and registration is required. To register for this event, call the Gonzales location at (225) 647-3955.

Rainbow Waterfall

Ascension Parish Library invites teens ages 12 to 18 to celebrating the vibrant colors of spring by creating a custom rainbow waterfall using crayons and a hairdryer. Design abstract art everyone will appreciate as crayon wax drips down the canvas to form a rainbow that is simple, colorful, and unique.

This project will be at 9 a.m. Saturday in Galvez, 4 p.m. March 15 in Dutchtown and 10 a.m. March 26 in Gonzales. For more information, contact your library location.

Tech Time

Kids ages 9 to 11 can gear up for success and tinker around with robots at 4:30 p.m. March 17 at the Ascension Parish Library in Galvez. Participants will explore how to code using drag and drop and visual color programming languages. Participants will get STEM experience working on projects that include helping robots light up, blink and move, or snapping blocks and magnets together to learn about electronics and circuitry.