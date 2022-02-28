U Matter Ascension set to launch mental health app

Staff Report

Team U Matter Ascension, a group of volunteers formed through The Leadership Ascension Foundation, is creating an app and website for the Ascension Parish community that will be a resource to increase mental health access and awareness.

As COVID-19 upended lives for the last couple of years, it also revealed the increased need for mental health access and awareness.

A report published by U.S. Department of Health stated that 1 in 5 Americans have experienced mental health issues. With the frequency of mental health and the barriers brought forth by the pandemic, the group felt now is the time to increase access, educate, and develop a resource for the Ascension Parish community.

The website will have a complete directory of mental health resources and also promote education on topics like depression and drug abuse, as well as mental health and wellness. The app will push mental health content through to the individual users.

While the team believes that a digital mental health resource will have a positive impact on our community, they also envision that the project has potential for significant growth beyond the initial concept. Once the team project is completed within the next few months, their goal will be to have the project well-funded in preparation for hand off to Ascension Parish, where a mental health board will promote future maintenance and growth of the project.

The project needs community sponsors to donate in order to fund the development, advertisement, and continued operations of the website and app.

To make a donation or participate in one of their upcoming fundraising events:

March 16 from 4 to 9 p.m. at Lit Pizza, 14601 Airline Hwy,, Gonzales. Present event flier at event and 15 percent of sales will be donated to project.

March 31 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, 2828 S. Outfitter’s Drive, Gonzales. Present flier or mention project and 10 percent of sales will be donated to project.

April 13 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Parc 73 Reception and Conference Center, 14379 LA-73, Prairieville. VIP event and dinner, revealing the app to the community. Sponsorships available. Pre-registration is required.

Contact the team for donation and sponsorship details at umatterascension@gmail.com.

Members of Team U Matter Ascension include:

Kirk Delatte with the Relaxation Company at Pelican Point

Amber Randall with Westlake Chemical

Michelle Guidry with Guidry Group Properties

Amy Cheek with TruBlue Water

Brian Villenurve with REV

Dr. Latatia Johnson with Ascension Parish School Board

Danielle Bordelon with BXS Insurance

Milton Robbins Jr with Ourso Funeral Home

Chris Haik with OLOL Physician Group

Tre Nelson with Ochsner Health, team mentor

U Matter Ascension is an approved project under the Leadership Ascension Class of 2022. The Leadership Ascension Foundation is a registered non-profit corporation in the state of Louisiana and is a 501 (c) 3 Status under the IRS Code. All donations are fully tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.

No goods or services have been provided by The Leadership Ascension Foundation in consideration of the above-mentioned gift. Leadership Ascension is an innovative program sponsored by The Ascension Chamber of Commerce to assist in preparing emerging community leaders for leadership positions in local government, business and community affairs. The results-oriented program is directed by a steering committee of community leaders with the assistance of the Chamber staff.