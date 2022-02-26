Two killed, two others injured in shooting near Mall of Louisiana

Staff Report

A drive-by shooting near the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge resulted in two deaths and two others wounded.

The shootings happened the afternoon of Feb. 25 along Bluebonnet Boulevard in the area of several restaurants and businesses. The location was near the entrance of the mall and Interstate 10.

Police arrived to find two vehicles abandoned at the scene, including one riddled with gunshot holes.

A Baton Rouge Police spokesperson told members of the media that police suspect the shooting was planned. They also suspect a third vehicle was used to flee the scene.

In a statement, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said the "troubling episode of gun violence" affects the lives of everyone in East Baton Rouge Parish.

She stated the shooting "was not random" and such acts of violence would not be tolerated.

"While we work to bring justice to the victims, we must understand that we cannot be controlled by fear," she stated. "We must work together to identify those committing criminal activity and instill accountability, to create a safer community for everyone."