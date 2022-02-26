Leo Graves retires from Gonzales Police after 26 years of service

Staff Report

Leo Graves retired following a 26-year career as a Gonzales Police Officer and 16 years as firefighter.

The Gonzales Police Department shared a Facebook post from Chief Sherman Jackson and staff wishing Graves well.

"We salute your 26 years of service as a Gonzales Police Officer and appreciate your continued 16 years of service, as a Gonzales Fireman. Your commitment and lifetime of service to the residents of Gonzales, is an inspiration to us all," the post stated.