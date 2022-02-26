Leo Graves retires from Gonzales Police after 26 years of service

Staff Report
The Gonzales Police Department shared photos of Leo Graves from the past and on his retirement.

Leo Graves retired following a 26-year career as a Gonzales Police Officer and 16 years as firefighter.

The Gonzales Police Department shared a Facebook post from Chief Sherman Jackson and staff wishing Graves well.

"We salute your 26 years of service as a Gonzales Police Officer and appreciate your continued 16 years of service, as a Gonzales Fireman. Your commitment and lifetime of service to the residents of Gonzales, is an inspiration to us all," the post stated.