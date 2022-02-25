East Baton Rouge Parish charges dropped as Ascension Parish prosecutors seek death penalty in Matthew Mire case

Staff Report

Matthew Mire, the Livingston Parish man accused in the killing of a Louisiana State Police Master Trooper and a Prairieville mother, will not face charges in East Baton Rouge connected to a crime spree that spanned three parishes.

The focus of the case turns to Ascension Parish, where prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty.

Mire is accused of ambushing Gaubert in a parked LSP vehicle before killing Adair at a Dutton Road residence in Prairieville on Oct. 9, 2021.

He is also suspected of shooting at another trooper who tried to initiate a traffic stop in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Mire allegedly shot two people and stole a truck in Livingston Parish earlier in the day.

Multiple law enforcement agencies searched throughout the day for Mire near Hoo Shoo Too Road.

After his capture, he was transported to a medical facility for treatment prior to being booked.

According to the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office, the East Baton Rouge Parish charges can be reinstated, if necessary, once the other parish cases are resolved.