Ascension Parish employees attend safety session in Gonzales

Staff Report

Ascension Parish government employees attended an aerial lift safety certification training at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales on Feb. 23.

Scissor lifts and man-lifts are utilized in Ascension Parish government's daily maintenance activities. Aerial platforms have made it possible for the parish to become more productive and profitable. As facilities have become taller and deeper, the demand for these special-purpose lifts has increased.

Scissor lifts and man-lifts are not inherently dangerous; they are extremely safe with the proper training and by following safety procedures during use.

This training course covered:

Different types of Man-Lifts

General ANSI and ASME safety regulations

Equipment inspections

General maintenance

Safety components

Dynamics of tip-over

Lifting principles

Electricity

Aerial lifts and Fall Protection requirements

Practical evaluation

Ascension Parish employees who attended the safety training were James E. LeBlanc, Christopher Welch, Tommy Remson, Darrell Leon, Brady Lessard, Joel Stein, Justin Savoy, Joseph Rouyea, Dylan Brown, Michael Silva, Randall Villar, Henry Darville, Anthony Logan, David Delatte, Harold Mouton, Luke Dipuma, Scott McLuskie, Russell Ourso, Greg Sharat, Larry Watson, Chris King, John LeBlanc, and Rory Duhe.

President Clint Cointment said, "We take the safety of our employees very seriously; safety is Job One! So safety training is now a regular part of Parish operations."

The safety training course was conducted by SafetyPro Resources.