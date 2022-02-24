Gonzales man sentenced to 100 months in federal prison on gun, drug charges

Staff Report

U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr. announced that U.S. District Judge Brian A. Jackson sentenced 42-year-old Jon Paul Cook Jr. of Gonzales to 100 months in federal prison following conviction on drug and gun charges.

Cook was convicted for possession with the intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to a news release, the court further sentenced Cook to serve three years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment and ordered that the firearm involved be forfeited.

According to admissions made as part of his guilty plea, on April 12, 2021, Cook possessed with the intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine. He also possessed a loaded Bryco Arms, Model J-22, .22 caliber pistol. Specifically, that evening at Cook’s residence on Palmer Road in Gonzales, Cook sold the .22 caliber pistol and the narcotics.

Prior to possessing the firearm, Cook was convicted of two drug-related felonies including possession of heroin and cocaine in the 19th Judicial District Court of Louisiana in 2019, and possession of hydrocodone and amphetamine in the 18th Judicial District Court of Louisiana in 2018.

This matter was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jessica M.P. Thornhill.