Anthony Ramirez named president, CEO of Ascension Chamber of Commerce

Staff Report

The Ascension Chamber of Commerce announced Anthony Ramirez as the next President/CEO.

Ramirez, a communications and public policy professional, brings years of Louisiana leadership and government affairs experience to move the chamber forward in our new strategic vision, according to the chamber.

The announcement was made during the Ascension Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Annual Awards Banquet presented by Our Lady of The Lake Ascension at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center Trademart building.

“I believe Ascension can and will be the best parish in Louisiana for economic growth and business opportunities over the next decade,” said Ramirez. “Ascension is already a great place to start or grow a business and raise a family, but with its resources and people, I believe its potential is unmatched, not only in Louisiana but across the entire southern United States. I am eager to begin and excited for the opportunity to lead the Ascension Chamber of Commerce as we begin our new strategic vision.”

“Anthony brings a diverse skill set well suited to take the Chamber to the next level,” said Board Chair Amy Velez, of Express Employment Professionals. “The Board of Directors is thrilled to have someone of his caliber join our team. We are excited to collaborate with Anthony on a new vision that will bring growth and unparalleled value not only to Ascension Chamber members, but to the community as a whole.”

“Anthony is here to represent the Chamber and our members at all levels of the Ascension business community,” said Board Secretary Brandon Davis, of Sharprism. “From local officials to Washington D.C., he will be a great voice to position business for the future.”

Ramirez, a native Bostonian, has made Louisiana his home for nearly two decades. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from LSU.

Ramirez spent four years in the Louisiana Governor’s office under Bobby Jindal, serving in a variety of roles and holding multiple positions including Intergovernmental Affairs Director and Legislative War Room Director.

Following his time in the Jindal Administration Ramirez worked as a political professional and consultant on dozens of campaigns across the United States, most notably as a Communications Director and Policy Advisor.

Ramirez enjoys spending his spare time outdoors whether it be Saturday night in Death Valley, early mornings in the deer stand, or a lazy evening around the grill with his girlfriend Chelsea and dog Trooper.