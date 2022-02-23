New Orleans man sentenced to 30 years in connection with Ascension Parish robbery

Staff Report

Joshua Sorina of New Orleans was sentenced to 30 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served in connection with a 2018 robbery in Ascension Parish.

According to a news release, Sorina was found guilty by an Ascension Parish Jury Oct. 15, 2021 on charges of first degree robbery (four counts).

He was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Phil Maples, and presiding over this matter was Judge Cody Martin.

On July 19, 2018, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Sonic Drive-in located along Hwy. 73 in reference to a robbery. Detectives responded, and upon arrival learned that four juveniles were robbed by two male subjects who fled the area in the vehicle belonging to one of the victims.

During interviews with the victims and witnesses involved, detectives learned that two male subjects approached the vehicle occupied by the juveniles, ordered them out of the vehicle, and fled the area in the victim’s vehicle.

Patrol deputies were able to locate the vehicle as it exited Interstate 10 on to Hwy. 70 and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The suspects refused to stop, and a high-speed chase ensued into St. James Parish where the suspects crashed on Hwy. 18 near St. James High School. Both suspects were able to flee the crash site on foot.

Ascension and St. James deputies apprehended one of the suspects, identified as 30-year-old Desean Landry, hiding on St. James High School property. Landry, of Alexandria, was identified as one of the suspects at the Sonic Drive in and was subsequently booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Later on the same evening, St. James Parish deputies were dispatched to an area chemical plant in reference to a suspicious male subject asking security guards to use a phone. Deputies made contact with the subject, who was identified as Sorina.

Contact was made with Sorina a short distance away from where the vehicle pursuit with deputies was terminated. Sorina initially gave deputies a false identity and advised that he was in the area due to his car breaking down.

Deputies were unable to locate any broken-down vehicles in the area. Contact was made with Ascension detectives who were able to identify Sorina as the other male subject involved in the robbery.

Sorina was subsequently booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Upon the jury rendering a guilty verdict in this matter, sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a pre-Sentence investigation.

Landry remains incarcerated awaiting trial.