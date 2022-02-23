Workshops, art projects top Ascension Parish Library's agenda in March

Staff Report

Test your creativity, learn some new skills, or improve your current techniques in this one-hour minicomic workshop for tweens ages 9 to 11 at 2:30 p.m. March 5 at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales.

Professional illustrator and author Becca Hillburn will guide participants through the creation of a minicomic, or a zine about your favorite fandom or pet.

The library will provide all needed art supplies. Space is limited and registration is required. To register for this event, call our Gonzales location at (225) 647-3955.

Library closing

The Ascension Parish Library will be closed March 1 for Mardi Gras.

Make your own monogram

Personalize and brighten up your space with a monogram made of crayons.

Tweens ages 9 to 11 can engage their creative side and turn ordinary crayons into a colorful masterpiece with initials or whatever they imagine.

Snap a photo and share it on Facebook or Instagram by tagging @myAPLibrary.

Visit any library location to pick up an art packet while supplies last.

Practice ACT test

Ascension Parish Library will administer a free, timed computer-based ACT practice test utilizing exams available through our databases at 12:30 p.m. March 5 at the Galvez location. This practice test will last approximately four hours. Registration is required due to limited space.

For more information and to register call (225) 622-3339. Remember to bring your calculator to the test.

Rainbow waterfall art

As spring returns, the library is celebrating the vibrant colors of the season. Teens 12 to 18 are invited to create a custom rainbow waterfall using crayons and a hairdryer. It’s abstract art that everyone will appreciate. Watch crayon wax drip down your canvas to form a rainbow that is simple, colorful, and uniquely yours.

Let your artist abilities shine at 9 a.m. March 5 in Galvez, 4 p.m. March 15 in Dutchtown or 10 a.m. March 26 in Gonzales.

Learn to draw human figure

Expand your artistic abilities with professional illustrator and author Becca Hillburn in a one-hour workshop, From Stick to Figure, at 10 a.m. March 5 in Gonzales. This workshop is for tweens ages 9 to 11 and will focus on learning how to draw human figures.

Hillburn is the creator of 7" Kara and mini-comics such as Ahoy!, Momotaro, Foiled, From Earth to Saturn, and In the Dark. She earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in sequential art from SCAD: The University of Creative Careers and a bachelor’s in fine art (with a concentration in hypermedia) from the University of New Orleans. Her client list includes companies such as LEGO and Viz Media. She has guest taught elementary, middle, and high school students, post-secondary students, and hosted artist’s panels and workshops at conventions.

Registration is required. Call Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales to register for this event, (225) 647-3955.

Make a crayon friend

Create a crayon pal and celebrate all the crayon colors. You’ve read about the adventures the crayons had – there was the day the crayons quit, the day they came home, and they even celebrated Christmas. celebrate all things colorful with a fun and easy cardboard tube crayon craft at 4 p.m. March 8 at Dutchtown, 9 a.m. March 19 at Galvez; all day March 21 at Donaldsonville and at 6 p.m. March 24 at Gonzales.

This activity is designed for children 3-8. What will the crayons think of next?