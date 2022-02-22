Sen. Bill Cassidy speaks to Gonzales Rotary Club, Louisiana local officials

Staff Report

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy spoke at the Louisiana Municipal Association’s Mid-Winter Conference, where he addressed some 350 Louisiana mayors and local officials. He also spoke to the Rotary Club of Gonzales.

According to a news release, Cassidy discussed several topics, including the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Cassidy announced Dec. 2 Louisiana would receive $101 million for clean drinking water improvements, and Dec. 15 he announced Louisiana’s airports would receive $35.7 million more than their annual funding under the Airport Improvement Act.

He also announced Dec. 17 the first phase of Superfund sites to receive remediation funds in Louisiana.

In January, Cassidy announced that the Federal Highway Administration plans to provide $26.5 billion to states to repair bridges and infrastructure through the Bridge Formula Program, with Louisiana receiving $202.6 million this fiscal year. Additionally, He announced that the Army Corps of Engineers would provide Louisiana $643.4 million for coastal, waterway and flood projects.

In January, money was dedicated toward environmental infrastructure in both East Baton Rouge Parish and Ascension Parish. It was also announced in January that bridge funds would go toward U.S. 61 Jefferson Highway overpass repair in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Finally, the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport received $3.1 million and the Louisiana Regional Airport in Gonzales netted $295,000 beyond their normal allotments.

“Parish and local officials have been saying our state needs to address infrastructure needs, including lack of access to broadband Internet, water and sewage systems, and risk of flooding. It was great to speak to them, and say how them representing their constituents was translated into the bipartisan infrastructure bill, to address the issues they have now and in the future,” stated Cassidy.

The senator was welcomed at the LMA’s Mid-Winter Conference by LMA Executive Director John Gallagher, and at the Rotary Club of Gonzales by Club President Willie Robinson.

“We appreciate Senator Cassidy taking the time today to speak to our members,” stated Gallagher. “Our local government officials are a direct liaison to our communities, so having a clear chain of communication with our federal delegation has been key to keeping our cities, towns, and villages in the know about the infrastructure funding opportunities.”

“The Rotary Club of Gonzales appreciates Senator Bill Cassidy for taking the time out of his busy schedule to come speak to our members, right here in Ascension Parish,” stated Robinson. “We all look forward to updates on state infrastructure, industry and other topics related to our State and local community. Senator Cassidy’s leadership and commitment to his position is commendable, and we thank him for coming to our Tuesday meeting.”