Ascension Parish special education advisory council meeting set for Feb. 25

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Special Education Advisory Council will hold its next virtual meeting at noon on Feb. 25 via Zoom.

Parents of students with special needs and the public are welcome to attend this meeting. The agenda will be posted prior to the meeting.

Join meeting: https://apsb.zoom.us

Meeting ID: 882 5558 2193

Passcode: 916516

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance, contact Jancy Templet at (225) 391-7270.