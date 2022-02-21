Ascension Parish's COVID cases fall 60.3%; Louisiana cases plummet 50%

Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK

Louisiana reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 7,883 new cases. That's down 50% from the previous week's tally of 15,752 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Louisiana ranked 39th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 42% from the week before, with 722,053 cases reported. With 1.4% of the country's population, Louisiana had 1.09% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, three states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Ascension Parish reported 154 cases and four deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 388 cases and six deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 32,850 cases and 281 deaths.

Across Louisiana, cases fell in 60 parishes, with the best declines in Lafayette Parish, with 374 cases from 1,188 a week earlier; in East Baton Rouge Parish, with 559 cases from 1,361; and in Livingston Parish, with 208 cases from 691.

Louisiana ranked 48th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 60% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 76.1%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Saturday, Louisiana reported administering another 36,217 vaccine doses, including 6,909 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 58,692 vaccine doses, including 14,942 first doses. In all, Louisiana reported it has administered 6,033,960 total doses.

Within Louisiana, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Pointe Coupee Parish with 1,799 cases per 100,000 per week; Franklin Parish with 944; and Richland Parish with 611. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Jefferson Parish, with 622 cases; Orleans Parish, with 571 cases; and East Baton Rouge Parish, with 559. Weekly case counts rose in four parishes from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Pointe Coupee, Richland and Franklin parishes.

In Louisiana, 224 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 271 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,157,117 people in Louisiana have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 16,400 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 78,479,134 people have tested positive and 935,335 people have died.

Louisiana's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Feb. 20.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 892

The week before that: 1,294

Four weeks ago: 2,536

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 83,365

The week before that: 105,697

Four weeks ago: 183,913

Hospitals in zero states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in one states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in zero states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.