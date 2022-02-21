Fire reported at Marathon refinery in St. John the Baptist Parish

Staff Report

St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre reported firefighters were called to a fire at the Marathon refinery in Garyville on the morning of Feb. 21.

According to the sheriff, there was an explosion at the site. No fatalities or injuries were initially reported, and there was no off-site impact.

A Marathon spokesperson later reported one contract worker sustained an injury and was evaluated at a medical facility as a precaution.

A company spokesperson also stated the fire began around 9:30 a.m. The refinery began assessing the impact within the facility, and air monitoring was deployed in the community.

On social media, some users reported hearing an explosion in the area.

Video from the scene showed smoke billowing from the site. Garyville is about 40 miles west of New Orleans and 50 miles southeast of Baton Rouge.

The state Department of Environmental Quality said some of the refinery was placed under a shelter-in-place order, and some workers were moved to a closed area to avoid contamination.

The refinery, on Mississippi River, has a crude oil refining capacity of 578,000 barrels per day, according to the company's website. A major expansion project was completed in 2009 that increased Garyville’s crude oil refining capacity, making it one of the largest refineries in the U.S.

The USA Today Network contributed to this report.