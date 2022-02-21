City of Gonzales schedules centennial festivities for April

Special to The Weekly Citizen

The City of Gonzales will celebrate its centennial with a weekend of festivities in April.

The Gonzales 100 Centennial Celebration will open at 5 p.m. April 22 with a VIP reception at the Tee Joe Museum and Ascension Community Theater. At 5:30 p.m., a time capsule will be unearthed and revealed. A video from that time capsule will be shown at 6:30 p.m.

The Roland Doucent show will broadcast live from 5 to 10 a.m. from the Jambalaya Amphitheater. A fun run and 5K race will begin at 8 and 8:30 a.m., with race packet pickup at 7 a.m. on Irma Boulevard. The farmers market and an arts and crafts market will open at 10 a.m.

Kenny Fife is schedule to take the Jambalaya Amphitheater stage at 1 p.m. Center Stage Performing Arts Academy’s Centennial Salute will begin at 4 p.m. on the Recreation Center stage.

The Jambalaya Cookoff is set for 7 a.m. April 24. Finalists will be announced at 11 a.m., as the farmers market and arts and crafts market reopens. Rhett and Thad Glindmeyer will perform at 12:30 p.m. at the Jambalaya Amphitheater.

The finals of the Jambalaya Cookoff are schedule for 1 p.m., alongside the “We Are Blessed” non-denominational community prayer service at the Recreation Center stage. Kenny Cornett is scheduled to perform at 2:30 p.m. at the Jambalaya Amphitheater.

The centennial time capsule will be buried at 3:30 p.m.

Closing ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. The winner of the Jambalaya Cookoff will be announced at 6 p.m., followed by a Na Na Sha concert and a fireworks show.

Follow the city’s centennial festivities at GonzalesLA100.com and on social media @GonzalesLA100.