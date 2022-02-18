Gonzales Police: Suspect forced entry into truck, fled with $6,500

Staff Report

Gonzales Police are searching for a suspect accused of forcing entry into a truck and removing $6,500 in cash.

According to police, the suspect broke into the truck at a business around 4:45 p.m. Dec. 22, 2021. The suspect reportedly removed a Chase Bank envelope containing the cash from the interior of the truck and fled the area in a white Kia Optima.

Anyone with information on the suspect can contact the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9583.