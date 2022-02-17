Sen. Bill Cassidy announces $75 million in natural disaster, COVID-19 funds

Staff Report

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency will grant Louisiana a total of $74,751,566.40 in natural disaster and COVID-19 relief.

According to a news release, a total of $32,575,317.83 will go toward relief for the Great Flood of 2016 and $11,556,913.37 will go toward COVID-19 relief. There is $8,153,832.65 for Hurricanes Laura relief, $2,297,612.17 Hurricane Zeta relief, and $20,167,890.38 for Hurricane Ida relief.

“Louisiana has taken a beating over the past few years. We’ve faced hurricane after hurricane, all while responding to a pandemic,” stated Dr. Cassidy. “This funding is a critical step towards returning our state to wholeness.”