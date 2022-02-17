Gonzales Police: Unidentified man steals motorcycle during test ride

Staff Report

The Gonzales Police Department has been looking for information on an unidentified male suspected of stealing a motorcycle on Feb. 12.

According to police, the blue 2017 Suzuki bears a Louisiana license, M628003.

A purchase was arranged through Facebook Marketplace under two difference aliases, "Korie Jackson" and "Corey Self," police reported.

The suspect allegedly arranged to meet with the victim at Big Lots, located at 120 N. Airline Hwy., Gonzales, to evaluate the motorcycle and test ride it. After making a few circles in the parking lot, at 1455 hours the unidentified male unexpectedly departed southbound on S. Airline Hwy., when the traffic light for E. Cornerview St. and Airline Hwy. changed to green, according to police.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect passing car keys to the unidentified male in the orange Nike Shorts inside Big Lots, just before he met with the victim.

If anyone has any information, contact Detective James Poe at (225) 647-9572.