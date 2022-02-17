Gonzales man dies in Ascension Parish bicycle crash

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police Troop A reported a fatal crash involving a bicyclist on Hwy. 429 west of Hwy. 44 in Ascension Parish.

The crash happened after 12 a.m. on Feb. 17 and claimed the life of 49-year-old Cornell Nash of Gonzales.

According to a news release, the initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Nash was traveling west in the eastbound lane of Hwy. 429 on his bicycle. At the same time, a 2006 Nissan Xterra was traveling east on Hwy. 429 behind Nash. For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan struck the bicycle.

Nash sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the Nissan was properly restrained and was not injured. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from Nash and the driver of the Nissan for analysis.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind bicyclists to never assume that a motorist can see you. Simple precautions such as wearing an approved bicycle helmet, reflective materials, and avoiding distractions are key to preventing crashes and avoiding injuries. Louisiana law requires bicyclists to remain as close to the right of side of the roadway as practicable and obey all traffic laws.