Ultra runner and author to share life’s journey Saturday at Ascension Parish Library

Staff Report

Dion Leonard competes around the globe in ultra-running events ranging from 30 miles to more than 155 miles in some of the world’s most inhospitable locations.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales Leonard will share his story of Finding Gobi. He will discuss finding the small stray dog with a big heart during a 250km race in the Chinese desert, the struggle he went through to adopt his new companion and bring her home to Scotland, and the incredible connection that changed both their lives.

Leonard and Gobi will be at the Hickley M. Waguespack Center, 1201 Maginnis St. in Donaldsonville, at 1:30 p.m. for a presentation about running, the history of marathons and how it relates to Leonard’s incredible journey with Gobi. Leonard will share his preparations for a race and lead a warm-up and a 100-meter run, along with Gobi.

A book signing and meet and greet with Leonard and Gobi will follow both presentations. Registration is required. To register, call (225) 647-3955 for Gonzales and (225) 473-8052 for Donaldsonville.

This event is brought to you by Ascension Parish Library in partnership with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Origami Club to meet

From beginner to skilled expert, the Ascension Parish Library’s Origami Club has something for everyone. Origami develops hand-eye coordination, sequencing and spatial awareness skills, patience and memory. It also relieves stress.

Practice origami at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Ascension Parish Library in Dutchtown. All ages and experience levels are welcome. Materials will be provided. For more information, call (225) 673-8699 or visit myAPL.org.

Small business seminar Feb. 23

Ascension Parish Library will host a virtual small business seminar at 1 p.m. Feb. 23. The program is designed for individuals who want to learn what it takes to start and run a successful small business.

Presenter Sonia E. Wilson, a business consultant with the Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southern University, will teach participants how to determine the feasibility of an idea, as well as how to obtain a small business loan.

Topics of discussion include developing a business plan, assessing risks, marketing strategy development and management planning. The course also will cover financial planning, identifying sources of funds for start-ups, the do’s and don'ts of borrowing money, the loan application process and key resources available to get assistance.

Advanced registration is required for this Zoom webinar. To register, visit the APL Business Resource Center at aplbusinessresource.com and click on Webinars. An email address is required to register. After registering, you will receive an email with information on how to join the live session.

For additional information or assistance, call (225) 647-3955.

Author to visit library

Poet Kelly Harris-DeBerry will visit the Ascension Parish Library in Galvez at 6 p.m. Feb. 24 for a reading from her recent work, Freedom Knows My Name.

Harris-DeBerry is a former guest poetry editor for Bayou Magazine at the University of New Orleans. She serves as the New Orleans Poets and Writers’ Literacy Coordinator and on various community boards. Her work has been published in 64 Parishes, The International Journal on Hip Hop Studies, Torch Literary Magazine, Valley Voices, Caduceus, Southern Review, and more.

A book signing will follow the presentation. Registration is required. Call (225) 622-3339 to register.

LEGO Club set Feb. 26

Ascension Parish Library’s LEGO Club will meet at 10 a.m. Feb. 26 at the Galvez branch.

The library will provide the LEGO bricks. However, materials and creations must stay at the library. Bring a camera to capture the creations.

LEGO Club is open to kids of all ages. Duplo Blocks and Mega Bloks will be available for younger children. Please note: Contains small parts that present a choking hazard and are not suitable for kids under 3 years. For more information, call (225) 647-3955 or visit myAPL.org.