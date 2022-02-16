Ascension Parish Schools Superintendent provides COVID-19 update

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander released an announcement concerning COVID-19 protocols.

Gov. John Bel Edwards recently extended the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Mitigation Measures until March 16.

The latest proclamation allows for the following adjustments:

Face coverings for staff, students, and visitors are now optional everywhere.

Confirmed positive cases will continue to isolate per Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) guidelines.

Schools will continue to conduct contact tracing to identify close contacts to any confirmed positive case so that close contacts can be properly notified and provided the recently updated and less restrictive LDH quarantine options.

Principals will continue to notify their school community when there are confirmed positive cases in their buildings.

Visitors will be allowed at schools at the discretion of the principal.

"We are thankful cases have significantly dropped in our area and look forward to closing out the third nine weeks of the school year before finishing 2021-22 successfully and safely," Alexander stated in the letter.

"Thank you to those who have helped us navigate these challenging times of serving students during a pandemic. We could not do this without your support!"