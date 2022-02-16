Ascension Parish deputies arrest 13 in months-long drug investigation

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre announced more than a dozen arrests have been made after a months-long investigation into illegal drug activity.

In a Feb. 16 news release, the sheriff stated detectives have issued 24 arrest warrants for drug-related offenses.

He announced the following suspects have been arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville:

Neal Boudreaux, 49, of Prairieville is charged with Distribution of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Gavin Delmore, 38, of Gonzales is charged with Distribution of Heroin

Ron Brown, 51, of Donaldsonville is charged with Distribution of Cocaine

Jason Lewis, 44, of Geimar is charged with Distribution of Heroin

Demetrius Prince, 45, of Gonzales is charged with Two-counts of Distribution of Marijuana

Michael Templet, 42, of Prairieville is charged with Possession of Schedule

Paul Trim, 41, of Geismar is charged with Distribution of Heroin

Kendrick Garnett, 45, Donaldsonville is charged with Distribution of Cocaine

Kumari London, 38, Darrow charged with Distribution of Heroin, and Distribution of Methamphetamine

Jonathon Darville, 29, of Geismar is charged with Distribution of Heroin

Anthony Miller,43, of Geismar is charged with Distribution of Cocaine

Alfonso Rodriguez, 27, of Gonzales is charged with Attempted Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Spendrele Davis, 28, of Gonzales is charged with Distribution of Heroin and Two-counts of Distribution of Marijuana

Detectives are actively searching for 11 remaining suspects related to the investigation. Once found, they will be arrested and charged with the following:

Chad Blythe, 51, Distribution of Heroin

Vincent Paul Bourgeois, 48, Distribution of Methamphetamine

Rodney Carlson, 36, Distribution of Methamphetamine

Draper Joshua, 33, Two-counts of Distribution of Heroin

Larry Guillot, 40, Distribution of Methamphetamine

Cheryl Jacobs, 57, Possession of CDS By Fraud and Possession of Sch. II (Oxycodone)

Kandise Moore,31, Distribution of Heroin and Distribution of Methamphetamine

Karla Peters, 33, Possession of Methamphetamine

Michael Pou, 34, Two-counts of Distribution of Heroin

Justin Roddy, 32, Distribution of Methamphetamine

Earl Warren, 30, Distribution of Methamphetamine

Anyone with information that may help with this investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers immediately to receive a cash reward.