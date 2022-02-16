Ascension Parish deputies arrest 13 in months-long drug investigation
Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre announced more than a dozen arrests have been made after a months-long investigation into illegal drug activity.
In a Feb. 16 news release, the sheriff stated detectives have issued 24 arrest warrants for drug-related offenses.
He announced the following suspects have been arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville:
- Neal Boudreaux, 49, of Prairieville is charged with Distribution of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)
- Gavin Delmore, 38, of Gonzales is charged with Distribution of Heroin
- Ron Brown, 51, of Donaldsonville is charged with Distribution of Cocaine
- Jason Lewis, 44, of Geimar is charged with Distribution of Heroin
- Demetrius Prince, 45, of Gonzales is charged with Two-counts of Distribution of Marijuana
- Michael Templet, 42, of Prairieville is charged with Possession of Schedule
- Paul Trim, 41, of Geismar is charged with Distribution of Heroin
- Kendrick Garnett, 45, Donaldsonville is charged with Distribution of Cocaine
- Kumari London, 38, Darrow charged with Distribution of Heroin, and Distribution of Methamphetamine
- Jonathon Darville, 29, of Geismar is charged with Distribution of Heroin
- Anthony Miller,43, of Geismar is charged with Distribution of Cocaine
- Alfonso Rodriguez, 27, of Gonzales is charged with Attempted Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
- Spendrele Davis, 28, of Gonzales is charged with Distribution of Heroin and Two-counts of Distribution of Marijuana
Detectives are actively searching for 11 remaining suspects related to the investigation. Once found, they will be arrested and charged with the following:
- Chad Blythe, 51, Distribution of Heroin
- Vincent Paul Bourgeois, 48, Distribution of Methamphetamine
- Rodney Carlson, 36, Distribution of Methamphetamine
- Draper Joshua, 33, Two-counts of Distribution of Heroin
- Larry Guillot, 40, Distribution of Methamphetamine
- Cheryl Jacobs, 57, Possession of CDS By Fraud and Possession of Sch. II (Oxycodone)
- Kandise Moore,31, Distribution of Heroin and Distribution of Methamphetamine
- Karla Peters, 33, Possession of Methamphetamine
- Michael Pou, 34, Two-counts of Distribution of Heroin
- Justin Roddy, 32, Distribution of Methamphetamine
- Earl Warren, 30, Distribution of Methamphetamine
Anyone with information that may help with this investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers immediately to receive a cash reward.