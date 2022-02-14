USDA announces $4.2 million in grants for Louisiana seafood processors

Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced $4,229,669 will be made available in grants for Louisiana’s seafood processors.

Louisiana received the second-highest amount of the $50 million allotments. This funding is linked to COVID-19 and the pandemic’s impact on the impacted fishing industry.

According to a news release from Sen. Bill Cassidy, Louisiana received the second-largest grant in the nation, behind only Alaska.

“Louisiana is the second largest seafood producer in the country. This funding helps our seafood industry get back on its feet and supports the families that depend on these jobs," Cassidy stated.

In a news release from Rep. Garret Graves, he stated the pandemic shutdown of restaurants and lowered capacities in businesses led to less demand for seafood.

“Louisiana fishers have seen incredible challenges over the past several years – record natural disasters, unfair and illegal fishing practices from other countries, burdensome regulations, and the pandemic. We have some of the best seafood, the best restaurants, and the top commercial fishing sector in the continental United States. These funds will be a lifeline to some of our struggling fishing communities in Louisiana in a time of need,” Graves stated.