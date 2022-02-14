Gonzales couple celebrates 81 years of marriage, the longest in Louisiana

Staff Report

The Louisiana Family Forum announced Patsy and Gail Richardson of Gonzales have won the title of Louisiana's Longest Married Couple for 2022.

The Richardsons celebrated their 81st anniversary Sept. 1, 2021. LFF previously recognized the couple in early 2021 after their 80th anniversary.

Gail is 102 years old, while Patsy is 100. As displayed on LFF's site, Patsy recalls that on their first date, Gail took her fishing. Their lines got tangled and they’ve been together ever since.

Gail is a World War II veteran, was in the medical corps, traveled overseas in the hospital unit, and later moved into the infantry. Their oldest child was just 6 months old when he left for the service.

Their marriage was a joining of two faiths, as the LFF report explained. Gail attends First Baptist Church Gonzales and Patsy goes to St. Mark’s Catholic Church.

The Richardsons have two sons and one daughter who is deceased, 16 grandchildren (one deceased), 24 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Last year, Gov. John Bel Edwards and his wife, Donna, spoke with the Richardsons via a video call.

Lauris and Earline Broussard of Vermilion Parish finished a close runner-up, while several other couples throughout the state celebrated more than 70 years of marriage.