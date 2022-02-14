Ascension Parish government places requirements on Windermere Crossing development

Staff Report

The developers of the proposed Windermere Crossing Subdivision north of Gonzales have agreed to several requirements placed on the development by Ascension Parish government to mitigate the effects of what is expected to be increased traffic in the area.

Dantin-Bruce Development LLC has proposed to build a 103-lot subdivision on property near the intersection of Cannon and Roddy roads. Area residents, concerned about additional traffic in an already-congested area, voiced opposition to the development.

Parish government and the Planning and Zoning Commission worked with the developers and residents to arrive at a workable solution to the traffic concerns.

Dantin-Bruce has agreed to:

Widen Cannon Road to 20 feet in width from Roddy Road to Hwy. 44 (North Burnside Avenue).

Include 6-inch “rumble strips” to each side of the road.

Subdivision construction can be concurrent with road widening, but no houses can be built in Windermere until the road-widening is complete.

Ascension Parish DPW officials will monitor all work done on Cannon Road.

The agreement has been approved and work is expected to begin soon