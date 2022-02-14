23rd Judicial District Court reports guilty pleas for week of Feb. 7-11

Staff Report

During the week of Feb. 7 through Feb. 11, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James.

Ascension Parish:

Michael McBride, 415 E Caldwell St. Gonzales, LA, age 34, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Shane Gaudin, 13212 George Rouyea Rd. Gonzales, LA, age 50, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended and placed on 24 months supervised probation.

Curtis Cryer, 17911 Old Jefferson Prairieville, LA, age 62, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule V Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Christopher Reaux, 42350 Churchpoint Rd. Gonzales, LA, age 22, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The defendant was sentenced to 24 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation.

Travis Albert, 14084 Deep Creek Dr. Gonzales, LA, age 41, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 8 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Cordaryl Thomas, 44587 Braud Rd. Sorrento, LA, age 33, pled guilty to Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms and Possession of Marijuana. The defendant was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.

James Dupre, 218 Walnut St. Lockport, LA, age 40, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possessions of Marijuana, and Theft Valued Over $1,000, but Less than $5,000. The defendant was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Charles “Chuck” Long and Robin O’Bannon. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

Assumption Parish:

Lynn Carrere, 111 Roselawn Ave Houma, LA, age 37, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Nathan Adams, 2602 Lake Palourde Rd. Morgan City, LA, age 25, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Amber Anderson, 211 Leighton Quarters Rd. Thibodaux, LA, age 23, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Corey Breaux, 111 Simone St. Pierre Part, LA, age 45, pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Juan Vega, 402 Hood St. Donaldsonville, LA, age 31, pled guilty to Filing False Public Records and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Felicia Bourque, 108 Pauline St. Pierre Part, LA, age 35, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.

St. James Parish: