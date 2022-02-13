Prairieville benefit raises money for Crystal Scott's family

Friends organized a benefit event Feb. 12 at Fat Cat Saloon in Prairieville for Crystal Scott, a local woman who was found inside a container in a truck near Gonzales.

Arlene Morrison shared photos from the event, which she said included many items donated from around Ascension Parish. The benefit included fish, jambalaya, and baked goods.

"It turned out smaller than we were hoping, we made less plates than we intended but we did end up selling all of them," she said.

The group set up at Christian Brothers Seafood the following day to sell more plates.

Also, a GoFundMe account has been set up for the family to help with funeral expenses.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office has been conducting an investigation into Scott's death. She was found inside a container in a truck near Bayou Narcisse Road on Jan. 28. The vehicle was found at a property on Rue De Le Bois Road.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre announced Feb. 10 detectives obtained an arrest warrant for 43-year-old Sedrick Credit, in connection with the death investigation.

Deputies arrested Credit later that day after receiving information on his location. He was found at a residence in Prairieville.

According to a news release, he was be charged with unlawful disposal of remains, failure to seek assistance, and obstruction of justice.