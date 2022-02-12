Louisiana State Police Trooper released from Ascension Parish Jail on $350,000 bond

Staff Report

A Louisiana State Police Trooper arrested on charges of domestic abuse battery by strangulation and simple assault has been released from Ascension Parish Jail on $350,000 bond.

Garrett Yetman, 28, of Baton Rouge, was arrested by Gonzales Police early Feb. 5 and booked into the jail near Donaldsonville. Online records show he was released around 1 p.m. Feb. 11.

Yetman has been employed by LSP since 2019 and assigned to Troop A in the greater Baton Rouge area.

LSP supervisors reported in a news release they were notified of the arrest around 1 a.m. Feb. 5.

Police reported Yetman was immediately placed on administrative leave and all law enforcement property was recovered pending the conclusion of the criminal and administrative investigation.