Betting on the Super Bowl? Attorney General offers safety tips for bets

Staff Report

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry warned football fans to use extreme caution if they plan to place bets on the Super Bowl matchup featuring the Cincinatti Bengals and Los Angeles

LSU fans are gearing up to cheer on former Tigers like Joe Burrow, Andrew Whitworth, Ja'Marr Chase, and Odell Beckham in the big game, raising even more interest in this year's Super Bowl.

“While Super Bowl weekend and the recently-launched online sports betting may bring excitement to some, know that scammers are standing by waiting to ruin your fun,” stated Landry in a news release. “The risk of consumers falling to fraud has increased by 114 percent within the last year, so I highly encourage sports fans to take precaution if they want to place bets on their computers and on their phones.”

Landry offered the following tips to consumers who choose to participate in online sports betting:

Make sure platforms list Louisiana operators and/or licensees before creating an account. Illegal sites can steal personal information from you.

No approved platform will allow a player to place a sports wager while located in a prohibited parish.

Scammers will make various excuses to stop you from withdrawing your money (e.g., payment processing delays, technical issues, false claims that original deposit was not received, deposit more money before withdrawing your winnings).

If it seems too good of a deal, it probably is.

Landry also encouraged anyone who is struggling with a gambling problem to call 1-877-770-STOP. He reminds all Louisiana residents that they have access to free help, which includes free counseling for problem gamblers and their loved ones. For more information, go to FREEgamblinghelpla.org.

Super Bowl LVI set for Feb. 13