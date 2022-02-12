Betting on the Super Bowl? Attorney General offers safety tips for bets
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry warned football fans to use extreme caution if they plan to place bets on the Super Bowl matchup featuring the Cincinatti Bengals and Los Angeles
LSU fans are gearing up to cheer on former Tigers like Joe Burrow, Andrew Whitworth, Ja'Marr Chase, and Odell Beckham in the big game, raising even more interest in this year's Super Bowl.
“While Super Bowl weekend and the recently-launched online sports betting may bring excitement to some, know that scammers are standing by waiting to ruin your fun,” stated Landry in a news release. “The risk of consumers falling to fraud has increased by 114 percent within the last year, so I highly encourage sports fans to take precaution if they want to place bets on their computers and on their phones.”
Landry offered the following tips to consumers who choose to participate in online sports betting:
- Make sure platforms list Louisiana operators and/or licensees before creating an account. Illegal sites can steal personal information from you.
- No approved platform will allow a player to place a sports wager while located in a prohibited parish.
- Scammers will make various excuses to stop you from withdrawing your money (e.g., payment processing delays, technical issues, false claims that original deposit was not received, deposit more money before withdrawing your winnings).
- If it seems too good of a deal, it probably is.
Landry also encouraged anyone who is struggling with a gambling problem to call 1-877-770-STOP. He reminds all Louisiana residents that they have access to free help, which includes free counseling for problem gamblers and their loved ones. For more information, go to FREEgamblinghelpla.org.
Super Bowl LVI set for Feb. 13
- Super Bowl LVI will be 5:30 p.m. central time Feb. 13. The Rams (15-5) will face the Bengals (13-7) at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.
- Halftime show performers include: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.
- This will be the first time a Super Bowl will not feature a top three seed from either the AFC or NFC.
- The NFL announced Mickey Guyton will sing the national anthem. Previous singers of “The Star Spangled Banner” have included: Pink, Demi Lovato, Gladys Knight, Luke Bryan, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, and Whitney Houston.
- The Rams are coached by Sean McVay, who at age 30 in 2017 was the youngest head coach hired in the modern NFL era.
- Zac Taylor, 38, coaches the Bengals. The match-up features the youngest Super Bowl coaches in history.
- Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, 25, is in his second season in the NFL. He previously led the LSU Tigers to a national championship.
- Matthew Stafford leads the Rams at quarterback. He joined the team after an offseason trade from the Detroit Lions.