City of Gonzales releases information on jambalaya cooking contest

Staff Report

Who's going to be the City of Gonzales centennial jambalaya champion?

Ahead of the 100th anniversary celebration, the city released information on the cooking contest.

Sunday, April 24

Grand Prize is $500

Five gallon recipe - Jambalaya Festival Association rules

Cooks sign up meeting April 14 at 6 p.m. at the JFA building or event day (April 24).

Entry fee is $50, and cooks provide ingredients for first round.

Registration form can be found on our website: www.GonzalesLA100.com

Cooking starts at 7 a.m. and ends at 10 a.m.

Turn in is at 10:15 a.m.

Finals will start at 1 p.m. and ends at 4:00 p.m.

Turn in at 4:15 p.m.

Pork, sausage, and rice will be provided for finals

Trophies will be presented for first, second, and third place

Grand prize is $500

Entry fee is $50, and cooks provide ingredients

Ingredients: 5 pounds rice, 3 pounds sausage, 7 pounds pork

Any seasoning is allowed (i.e. Tony’s, Leblanc’s, etc.) No kitchen bouquet

Cooks must furnish black iron pot, with lid and paddle, and tent

Jambalaya must be cooked on propane only, cooks must furnish. No wood.

Cooks will be furnished a double-sided ticket, attached to a Styrofoam container. You will remove your half of the ticket and keep it in your possession. It is your responsibility to safeguard this ticket. You will leave the other half of your ticket on the Styrofoam container to be collected promptly at turn in time.

At the end of your three hours, your propane burner must be turned off. You will then have 15 minutes to prepare your sample in the provided Styrofoam container for judging. Remaining jambalaya will be collected in ice chest.

For more information contact Tammy Guillory at 225-405-8943 or tammyguillory61@yahoo.com.