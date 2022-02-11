Concrete poured for Fish Bayou Flood Control Structure in Ascension Parish

Staff Report

The Ponchartrain Levee Board, East Ascension Consolidated Gravity Drainage District 1 Board, and Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment announced that construction has begun on the flood control structure at Fish Bayou and Bayou Manchac in northern Ascension Parish.

According to a parish government news release, ground was broken on the project recently, and all engineering, right-of-way acquisition, and excavation work is complete.

The forms are now in place, and Feb. 15 at about 2 a.m. the concrete will begin to be poured for the base foundation.

Residents along Alligator Bayou Road and in Bluff Meadows and Manchac Highlands subdivisions are being notified that, in order to get the work done as quickly and efficiently as possible, cement trucks and construction vehicles will be traveling through the area and sometimes working through the nights. Contractors have asked for patience and understanding during construction.

The project has been on the drawing board for a long time and, when complete, will give flood relief, and some peace of mind, to a lot of people.

This structure, which is being built at Fish Bayou’s confluence with Bayou Manchac, will reduce flood duration in the Bluff Swamp/Spanish Lake basin. It includes the construction of a new double 12’X12’ control structure, channel restoration, and wetland rehabilitation. It is budgeted to cost $3.5 million, with $1 million from the Ponchartrain Levee Board and $2.5 million funded by the East Ascension Drainage Board.