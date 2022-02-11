Geismar man charged in connection with Prairieville shooting

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported the arrest of a 19-year-old Geismar man in connection with a shooting that left one person injured.

According to a news release, deputies arrested Mason Alper on Feb. 10 and charged him with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of weapons or instrumentalities.

Deputies responded to a shooting on Ira Babin Road in Prairieville around 10 p.m. on Feb. 8. Upon arrival deputies found a male subject suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives reported they learned that the victim and a passenger were sitting inside a vehicle when a male subject approached the vehicle and began shooting. The passenger was able to escape without injuries.

After further investigation, detectives identified Alper as the suspect in the shooting incident and issued a warrant for his arrest. Alper turned himself in and was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville, where he remained in custody as of the time of the release.