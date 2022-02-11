Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre promotes two to major

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre announced the promotion of two deputies to the rank of major.

Major Darryl Smith has been employed with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office since 2002. He will now oversee operations in patrol for much of the Donaldsonville area on the west side of Ascension Parish.

Major Tony Nethken has been employed with the agency since 1997. He will assume position of warden in the corrections division.

"Thank you Major Smith and Major Nethken for your continued commitment to protecting and serving the citizens of Ascension," the sheriff stated in a release.