Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office to relocate invention to River Road African American Museum

Staff Report

The River Road African American Museum in Donaldsonville will be the new home of a sugar cane planter invented by Ascension Parish's Leonard Julien Sr.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office shared photos of the invention, which was patented by Julien, who was a native of Modeste on the west side of Ascension Parish.

"After some research and trials, Leonard Sr. patented a design that greatly reduced the time and manpower needed to farm sugar cane. His design was also said to be easier to build, produce, and operate than other designs that were also in the works, which greatly attributed to its success," APSO spokesperson Donovan Jackson stated in a release.

In previous news interviews, Leonard Sr. has acknowledged his brother, Harold Julien, helped build the planter, which became a game changer for the sugar cane industry and a blueprint for other models still used today nationwide.