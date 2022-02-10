Ascension Parish detectives obtain warrant for Sedrick Credit in Crystal Scott investigation

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre announced Feb. 10 detectives have an arrest warrant for 43-year-old Sedrick Credit, in connection with the death investigation of 24-year-old Crystal Scott.

According to a news release, detectives are actively looking for Credit. Once located, he will be charged with unlawful disposal of remains, failure to seek assistance, and obstruction of justice. Ashley Simoneaux remains a person of interest.

On Jan. 28, deputies responded to call regarding a deceased female found inside a plastic storage container on a property along Rue De Le Bois Road north of Gonzales in the Prairieville area.

Through further investigation detectives learned that Scott was last seen with two subjects identified as Credit and Simoneaux. Both were named persons of interest in Scott’s death.

An autopsy report for Scott indicated no signs of trauma. Scott’s cause of death is still under investigation, and detectives are awaiting the results of a toxicology report.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to the release. Anyone with information that may help detectives locate Credit or Simoneaux is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Crime Stoppers immediately to receive a cash reward.