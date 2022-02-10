Louisiana Sheriff’s Scholarship Program, Dawn Shivers Memorial Scholarship open for applications

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre has been accepting applications for the Louisiana Sheriff’s Scholarship Program and the Dawn Shivers Memorial Scholarship.

The LSSP scholarship will provide assistance to worthy Louisiana students in furthering their education and training with resources made available through the Louisiana Sheriff’s Honorary Membership Program.

Scholarships of a maximum of $500 each will be awarded to graduating high school students from each parish where the Sheriff is an affiliate of the Honorary Membership Program.

Students may also apply for the Dawn Shivers Memorial Scholarship of up to $1,500. This scholarship was established in honor of Dawn Shivers, a retired employee of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. Dawn passed away in May 2013, fighting a long battle with cancer.

There are no restrictions on the purposes for which the scholarships are spent. The scholarships are not loans and will be awarded as gifts to defray rising costs of tuition and related expenses in higher education. The only limitations are that applicants be permanent residents of Louisiana; scholarships be utilized in higher education within the state of Louisiana; and students be enrolled as full-time undergraduate students.

Completed applications must be submitted by April 1.

Winners will be announced in May.

Applications have been provided to all high school counselors in Ascension Parish and are available online.

Scholarship applications are available at https://ascensionsheriff.com/press-releases.