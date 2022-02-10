Leadership Ascension plans to renovate Lemann Memorial Center in Donaldsonville

Members of the Leadership Ascension class announced plans to assist the Parish of Ascension and the City of Donaldsonville with renovations to the Lemann Memorial Center.

The west bank multi-purpose community center has been in need of repairs to its basketball court, restrooms, and kitchen area, among other fixes.

Details of the plans were provided by the class members, known as the D'ville Shooting Stars, during the Ascension Parish Recreation committee meeting held Feb. 10 in Gonzales.

The group's primary objective is to install a new basketball court floor, paint the gym area from ceiling to floor, possibly add a children's corner, update the bathrooms, and update gym lighting.

Class members have been seeking monetary and in-kind donations from contractors and area companies to get the project started.

Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan has met with the class to discuss the plans. The city's council members have previously discussed repairs for the facility.

The group has received multiple estimates for the work, and they have begun the fundraising process.

Sherwin Williams has donated paint for the gym portion, they said. Team members will continue to reach out to potential sponsors and donors.

With combined contributions from the parish, city, the team, and businesses, the members are confident the project can be completed.

As committee member Aaron Lawler pointed out, the council went through a similar process last year when Leadership Ascension's class set in motion plans for the Prairieville Dog Park.

The class, known as the Prairie Dogs, celebrated the grand opening for the new dog park Nov. 6, 2021 at 38430 Hwy. 929.

The Ascension Chamber of Commerce began its Leadership Ascension program in 1995. The Leadership Ascension Foundation is a registered non-profit corporation in Louisiana and is a 501(c). Donations are tax deductible.

Committee members said they would introduce the matter at the next finance committee meeting, which is set for March 7.