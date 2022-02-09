Bond set at $350,000 for Louisiana State Police Trooper charged with battery, assault

Staff Report

District Court Judge Steven Tureau has set bond at $350,000 and placed stipulations on Louisiana State Police Trooper Garrett Yetman, who was arrested by Gonzales Police and charged with domestic abuse-battery by strangulation and simple assault.

Baton Rouge area media outlets WAFB-TV and The Advocate reported Yetman's girlfriend and another Trooper testified against Yetman in Ascension Parish court on Feb. 8.

The hearing, known as Gwen's Law, is reserved for domestic violence cases where a judge closely considers whether or not to set bond.

Yetman, 28, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville on Feb. 5. Louisiana State Police supervisors reported in a news release they were notified of the arrest around 1 a.m.

Yetman has been employed with LSP and assigned to Troop A since 2019.