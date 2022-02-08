Fundraiser set up for Crystal Scott, Ascension Parish woman found in truck near Gonzales

Staff Report

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family of Crystal Scott to help with funeral expenses.

"Crystal was a wonderful daughter, sister, granddaughter, aunt and friend. She touched the lives of all those around her," family stated on the fundraiser page, which has been organized by her sister.

Additionally, friends have planned a benefit event Feb. 12 at Fat Cat Saloon in Prairieville. It will include fish, jambalaya, and baked goods.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported the 24-year-old was found inside a container in a truck near Bayou Narcisse Road on Jan. 28. The vehicle was found at a property on Rue De Le Bois Road.

According to an initial statement from Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, three people of interest were being sought: Sedrick Credit, Ashley Nicole Simoneaux, and Landarrius Alverez.

An APSO spokesperson confirmed Alverez turned himself in and was arrested on two separate charges from incidents in November 2020. At this time, he is not being charged with anything related to the investigation of Scott's death, the spokesperson stated.

Webre previously announced that detectives received the preliminary autopsy results for Scott, which indicated no signs of trauma. Scott’s cause of death is still under investigation.

The sheriff has said a full toxicology report will be conducted. It could take one to two months.

Anyone with information regarding Simoneaux and Credit is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by text 847411 to the anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Crime Stoppers immediately to receive a cash reward.