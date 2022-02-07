Ochsner to kick off alcohol-free challenge; sober spots set up for parades

Staff Report

To encourage Louisianians to take a break from alcohol, Ochsner Eat Fit is kicking off its seventh annual Alcohol Free for 40 Challenge on March 2.

According to a news release from Ochsner, cutting out alcohol even for just 40 days can significantly improve whole-body wellness.

The challenge: Stop drinking alcohol completely for 40 days, which would be from March 2 (Ash Wednesday) until April 17 (Easter Sunday).

The benefits: Most people experience improved energy and better sleep within days, brighter skin and improved focus within one week, and healthier hair, nails and digestion after one month.

How to join: Register at AlcoholFreeFor40.com by clicking on the button for your city or region. Registration closes at midnight on Feb. 27.

“While there may be some minor health benefits associated with moderate alcohol consumption, there are also significant drawbacks, including weight gain, inflammation and higher levels of anxiety,” stated Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD, founder of Ochsner Eat Fit and Alcohol Free For 40. “Alcohol disrupts sleep, which can lead to cravings, irritability, low energy and difficulty concentrating. The #AlcoholFreeFor40 Challenge is an opportunity to see and feel the benefits of going alcohol-free, both inside and out.”

Sober-safe spots set up at Mardi Gras parades

Avenues Recovery Center will designate Sober-Safe Spots at Mardi Gras parades in Metairie.

These New Orleans area spots will be open so everyone can have fun at the parades in a safe environment, including those in recovery.

Times and locations can be found at avenuesrecovery.com can also register in advance on that page.