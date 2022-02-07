Ascension Parish pop-up vaccination clinic set for Feb. 12 in Gonzales

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Health Unit and Albertson’s Pharmacies once again are offering free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to anyone aged 5 years and older.

The free pop-up vaccination clinic takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 12 at the Ascension Parish Health Unit, 1024 S. East Ascension Complex Blvd., Gonzales.

This is the follow-up clinic to the one held Jan. 22 for the second dose of the vaccine, but Health Unit officials noted that they will also administer first doses and booster doses. Additionally, they will be administering flu vaccines.

No appointments are necessary. Vaccines will be administered by professional Health Unit employees and Albertson’s pharmacists.

Insurance is not required, but the organizers ask that anyone planning to attend bring their prescription insurance card/Medicare/Medicaid/etc. if available.

Parents of underage children will need to show identification, such as a driver’s license.

Consent forms will be provided on-site, or can be downloaded from http://www.ascensionparish.net/health-unit/

Call the Health Unit at 225-450-1006 with any questions.