Our Lady of the Lake, The Spine Hospital of Louisiana announce partnership

Staff Report

Our Lady of the Lake announced a partnership with The Spine Hospital of Louisiana.

Together, Louisiana’s largest hospital and the country's largest spine hospital will work collaboratively to improve outcomes, recruit and retain world class physicians, and lower the overall cost of care, according to a news release from OLOL.

The Spine Hospital of Louisiana boasts the state’s top neurosurgeons, orthopedic spine surgeons and pain management physicians, whereby utilizing the most advanced technologies to provide patients with the best possible outcomes.

The long-time physician owned hospital is one of the only hospitals in the state to consistently earn the Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award which recognizes the top 5 percent of all U.S. hospitals in overall Patient Satisfaction score.

In 2021, the Spine Hospital was the only hospital in Louisiana to be recognized for its exceptional safety and quality as a Top General Hospital nationally by The Leapfrog Group.

“Our Lady of the Lake is pleased to partner The Spine Hospital of Louisiana on an innovative model that works with physicians to provide quality care at a lower cost,” stated Scott Wester, President and CEO of Our Lady of the Lake. “We are continually looking for ways to provide our patients with the right care at the right place. This new partnership will expand options for our patients and continue to ensure exceptional outcomes in a specialty setting.”

Our Lady of the Lake is Louisiana's neuroscience leader with a team of dedicated clinicians at all levels of care. This partnership complements that work and continues the growing footprint that includes the state’s only dedicated neuro ICU, a renowned stroke center of excellence, the region’s only designated trauma center and the most advanced imaging capabilities.

“The Our Lady of the Lake and Spine Hospital partnership is a very powerful combination,” stated Robert Blair, President and CEO of The Spine Hospital of Louisiana. “Together, working as a team, SHOLA will be able to unlock the tools, strengths and resources which Our Lady of the Lake provides, allowing us to continue and build upon our established reputation of excellence. We believe Our Lady of the Lake’s network and reputation in South Louisiana will provide additional opportunities for growth, which ultimately benefits our future patients and their loved ones.”