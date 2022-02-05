Louisiana State Police reminds motorists of Move Over law after Trooper injured in crash

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police released a photo of an Ascension Parish vehicle crash early Feb. 5 to illustrate the importance of the Move Over law.

In a news release, Troopers from LSP Troop A reported the crash happened just after 10 a.m. while conducting a speed enforcement detail on Interstate 10 near the Bluff Road overpass in the Prairieville area.

The Trooper was seated inside a fully-marked police vehicle when it was struck by a 2017 Honda Accord.

Police said the Trooper's vehicle was positioned on the left eastbound shoulder of the interstate and was seated inside conducting radar.

According to the release, 28-year-old Dyresha Moshanay Wallace of Baton Rouge was traveling eastbound in the Honda car when it traveled onto the shoulder and struck the passenger side of the LSP vehicle.

The Trooper, who was not identified, reportedly sustained minor injuries and was transported to Baton Rouge General Medical Center by Acadian Ambulance.

Police cited Wallace for careless operation. Wallace and a 16-month-old passenger were properly restrained and were not injured during the crash.

Troopers urge citizens to remember that Louisiana’s Move Over law keeps everyone on roadways safe. The Move Over requirement applies not only to first responders such as law enforcement, ambulance, and fire/rescue crews, but also to highway workers, tow and recovery truck operators, and any vehicle utilizing hazard/warning lights.

"Please MOVE OVER to keep them safe," Troopers stated in the release. "If you find yourself passing a police officer, first responder, or any other vehicle stopped on the shoulder, please slow down, move over, and pay attention to your surroundings. Aside from being the law, it is the right thing to do."

Motorists can report any hazardous situation or impaired driver to the nearest Troop by dialing *LSP (*577) from a cellular phone, or 911 to your local law enforcement agency.