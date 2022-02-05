Gonzales Police arrest Louisiana State Trooper on domestic abuse, assault charges

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police reported the Ascension Parish arrest of an off-duty Trooper on domestic abuse-battery by strangulation and simple assault charges.

According to a news release from LSP, 28-year-old Garrett Yetman of Baton Rouge was arrested. LSP supervisors reported they were notified of the arrest around 1 a.m. Feb. 5.

Police said Yetman has been employed with LSP and assigned to Troop A since 2019.

Troop A supervisors responded to the 2100 block of Veterans Blvd. in Gonzales where they met with officers from the Gonzales Police Department, according to the release. The initial investigation indicated that Yetman was involved in an altercation with a female victim. During the altercation, an assault and battery allegedly took place.

The Gonzales Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Yetman, and he was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville.

Police reported Yetman was immediately placed on administrative leave and all law enforcement property was recovered pending the conclusion of the criminal and administrative investigation.

According to Ascension Parish Jail online records, the strangulation charge is a felony and the assault charge is a misdemeanor.

As of the afternoon of Feb. 5, Yetman was awaiting arraignment.