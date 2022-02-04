DOTD plans to reduce Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge to two lanes for year

Staff Report

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced plans to reduce Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge to two travel lanes in each direction for an estimated total of one year beginning in 2024 as part of a four-year construction project.

According to a DOTD news release, the project expanded to include the Acadian Thruway interchange. The long-term plan is to expand Interstate 10 to four lanes in both directions between Acadian and the Mississippi River bridge.

While the work is slated to begin in 2023, the major lane closures are set for the following year.

According to DOTD, all of these issues will be discussed during two Interstate 10 open house events. Officials and project staff will be on hand to provide information and answer your questions about the project.

The events will be: