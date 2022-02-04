Fire Chief praises search efforts in St. Amant area

Staff Report

The St. Amant community rallied together to search for a missing person Feb. 3, who was eventually found to be safe.

St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department Chief James LeBlanc shared posts throughout the day showing volunteers and Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies working together throughout the search.

He offered a note of thanks at the conclusion of the day, which he said started prior to midnight.

"So many people, so many agencies, so many residents with a no-quit attitude. The terrible weather could not even stop these super stars," LeBlanc stated.

He pointed out that often such events do not end with a positive result.

"I was blessed to talk to the young man after he was found. I told him everyone that looked for him today cared and loved him. His response was, 'thank you, sir.'" LeBlanc added.

The chief said "there was a lot of kindness, love, and caring" spread throughout the St. Amant area.

He thanked the Sheriff's Office and its dispatchers, as well as the St. Amant, Galvez-Lake, 5th Ward and 7th District fire departments.

"Thank you to Sorrento Fire for running most of our calls today while we were on the search," he said.

"I will end with this, no matter what’s going on in your life, always remember many people love and care for you," LeBlanc concluded.