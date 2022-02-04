Ascension Parish deputies searching for four suspected of burglarizing vehicles

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for four individuals suspected of burglarizing multiple cars in the Oak Lake subdivision off Hwy. 44 in December.

Deputies said they may be connected to more recent car burglaries in the area.

Anyone with information can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or text 847411 to the anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).